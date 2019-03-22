Indo-Pacific Endeavour Showcases Australian Defence Industry Capability to the Region

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued March 22, 2019)

Australian defence industry will showcase their products and services to the region during Indo-Pacific Endeavour (IPE) 2019, the first time an industry activity will take place as part of the port visit program.



IPE is a major regional engagement activity for the Australian Defence Force, which delivers on the promise of the 2016 Defence White Paper to strengthen Australia’s engagement and partnerships with regional security forces.



Minister for Defence Industry, Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds CSC, said IPE would include industry displays held on board HMAS Canberra during port visits to Sri Lanka, India, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore and Indonesia.



“I recently had the honour of launching IPE 2019, the third iteration of this activity, as it commenced with the departure of HMA Ships Canberra, Success, Newcastle, and Parramatta from Fremantle in Western Australia,” Minister Reynolds said.



“The exhibitions that will occur during port visits throughout the region will provide a unique opportunity for Australian defence industry to promote their capabilities and services to the region."



“The Australian Government is committed to supporting Australian small and medium enterprises in defence industry to achieve global export success.”



The capabilities on show will showcase a broad range of areas, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.



Capabilities and services on display, arranged by the Australian Defence Export Office, include Thales Australia’s Bushmaster and Hawkei vehicles, and Aspen Medical’s support services.



