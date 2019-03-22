Safran Wins New Contract to Further Develop Australian Expertise

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued March 22, 2019)

The Australian Government has awarded Safran Electronics & Defense Australasia Pty Ltd (SEDA) a contract for in-service support to the Royal Australian Navy’s infrared search and track systems.



Minister for Defence, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP said as the prime contractor, SEDA would provide maintenance and support services to the Navy for five years, with options to extend for up to 15 years.



“The new contract will extend the company’s Australian footprint and support local employment with the addition of seven fulltime employees,” Minister Pyne said.



“SEDA’s investment in its Botany facility and technical team will see the transfer of expertise to Australia to enable repairs to be conducted locally in the future.



“This will lead to a significant reduction in repair timeframes as significant sub-components will no longer need to be returned to France for overhaul and repair.”



Minister for Defence Industry, Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds, said SEDA’s scope of work includes full support and maintenance of complex systems including engineering management, maintenance management and inventory management.



“SEDA advises that it will also analyse local supply chain options to increase Australian Industry Capability,” Minister Reynolds said.



