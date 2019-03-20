New German National Mission Support System (MSS) for Eurofighter Released to Service

(Source: Airbus Defence; issued March 20, 2019)

A new Airbus Mission Support System (MSS) for Eurofighter is released to service to the German Air Force. Including unprecedented planning features, the capabilities of this new MSS are based on more than 15 years of operational experience in combat air systems mission and ground support systems for Tornado, A400M and MRTT.



With powerful new air-to-surface planning features, the MSS now fully exploits the multirole capabilities of Eurofighter Typhoon and fulfils increased operational requirements of German Air Force.



The System supports the full mission cycle covering tasking, data management, planning, rehearsal, briefing and debriefing.



Quick and effective



The backbone of the system is a solid data management, enabling a Mission Planner to simultaneously prepare mission data for multi-ship Eurofighter missions in mixed (Air-to-Air and Air-to-Ground) configurations, covering complex target planning including own systems and weapons eventualities as well as enemy action enabling a mission feasibility statement, which allows the pilot to adapt and optimize planning in order to maximize airborne effectiveness.



The exceptional speed of the planning cycles (less than 15 minutes), which includes the printing of flight documents and the uploading of the mission data onto the aircrew data store, proofs the state-of-the-art capabilities of the new MSS. These timings are being achieved by major computer assistance in the attack planning segment and many other computer-assisted features (MIDS-planning, ATO/ACO-import and information parsing, etc.).



Ready for future growth



As a result of its modular design, the system can easily be adjusted to support other platforms.



An Airbus MSS derived prototype is currently used for mission planning in the new German FCAS Prototyping Laboratory and will be enhanced by machine learning algorithms in the near future in order to provide optimized routings and to support even more complex missions and environments in a data driven battlespace.



Airbus Eurofighter MSS is thus the baseline for future combat mission support and mission management systems and ready for dominance in the data-driven battlefield of FCAS operations.



