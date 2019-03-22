Norway Procures Leguan Bridge Layers

(Source: Krauss-Maffei Wegmann; issued March 22, 2019)

MUNICH / OSLO --- The Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency (NDMA) has signed on March 21, 2019 an agreement with Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) for the procurement of six Leguan bridge-layer systems on Leopard 2 chassis.



In addition to the vehicle systems, training simulators and a peripheral package are also part of the procurement project. Delivery will start in summer 2022.



Norway has been using the Leguan on Leopard 1 basis for over 20 years and as the eight nation is now proceeding to the next generation of a powerful Leguan system on Leopard 2 chassis.



To date, armies from 18 countries have opted for the Leguan bridge system.



-ends-



