Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued March 21, 2019)

L3 Technologies Systems Co., Cincinnati, Ohio, has been awarded a $131,780,189 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the Cockpit-Selectable Height-of-Burst Sensor.



This contract provides for the replacement of the current DSU-33D/B height-of-burst sensor and will address obsolescence issues, improve performance and add functionality.



Work will be performed in Cincinnati, Ohio, and is expected to be complete by April 2027.



This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and three offers were received. Fiscal 2018 procurement funds in the amount of $513,244 are being obligated at the time of award.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8213-19-D-0006).



