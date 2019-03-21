Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued March 21, 2019)

General Dynamics National Steel and Shipbuilding Co.-Bremerton, Bremerton, Washington, is awarded a maximum value $465,150,000 cost-cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for aircraft carrier (CVN) shipyard availabilities.



The primary purpose of this contract is to execute work required to support the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility in accomplishing repair, maintenance, and modernization of closely scheduled maintenance availabilities, including non-nuclear boundary control efforts.



This contract includes five ordering periods which, if executed, would make the maximum value of this contract $465,150,000.



Work will be performed in Bremerton, Washington, and is expected to be completed by March 2024 when all five ordering periods have been executed.



Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $928,336 will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via Federal Business Opportunities website, with three offers received.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-19-D-4310).



-ends-

