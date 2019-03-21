Jacobs Wins Contract for the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence

(Source: Forecast International; issued March 21, 2019)

DALLAS --- Jacobs has been awarded a contract to support the U.S Army Intelligence Center of Excellence (USAICoE) at Fort Huachuca by providing training development and support for the Army and other Department of Defense agencies.



Jacobs will provide education and support for the delivery of intelligence-related military occupational specialties and professional development with modules to include classroom, performance-oriented hands-on/practical exercise and simulation/virtual and/or field exercise training.



The Army estimates the contract value at $785 million across seven and half years, if all options are exercised.



Work will primarily be performed at Fort Huachuca in Arizona with additional work at Davis Monthan AFB in Tucson, Arizona; Corry Naval Station in Pensacola, Florida; and Goodfellow AFB in San Angelo, Texas.



-ends-

