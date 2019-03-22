Marines Seize an Airfield and Small Island While Testing Tactics for Fight Against China (excerpt)

(Source: Military Times; posted March 22, 2019)

By Shawn Snow

Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, or MEU, seized a small island and airfield with elite special operations airmen and soldiers as part of a test of its future fighting concept.That fighting concept, known as expeditionary advanced base operations, or EABO, will see Marines spread thinly across the vastness of the Pacific Ocean, operating from small bases — a tactic that will help Marines stay alive in a high-end fight with China.EABO is still in the early stages of experimentation. The concept recently was signed off by Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Robert B. Neller, but still awaits the signature of Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson.It’s a fight that will require assistance from the other services and the recent exercise that spanned March 11–14 included participation by U.S. Air Force 353rd Special Operations Group and soldiers with 1st Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group, according to details in a command release.“We are not just going through the motions of partnering with other services in our training,” Maj. Jacob Godby, 31st MEU assistant operations officer, said in a command release. “Our joint-service team makes the 31st MEU more ready and lethal, and helps prepare our Marines and Sailors for a variety of missions as the forward deployed crisis response force in the region.” (end of excerpt)-ends-