Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued March 21, 2019)

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., Poway, Calif., has been awarded a not-to-exceed $123,293,911 undefinitized contract action for MQ-9 Block 5 procurement.



This contract provides for four MQ-9 unmanned air vehicles, four Mobile Ground Control Stations, spares, and support equipment.



Work will be performed predominately in Poway, California, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2020.



This contract involves 100 percent foreign military sales to the Netherlands.



Foreign military sales funds in amount of $38,928,607 are being obligated at the time of award.



Air Force Life Cycle Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8620-19-F-2310).



