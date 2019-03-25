ANKA Will Be A Spotlight in LIMA 2019

(Source: Turkish Aerospace; issued March 25, 2019)

ANKARA --- Turkish Aerospace will participate in LIMA (Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition) 2019, which will be held in Langkawi, Malaysia from March 26 to 30, 2019.



First time in its history, the combat proven ANKA MALE Class UAV System, which is used for Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance missions will be in Langkawi on the static display (No: OD07) during the LIMA 2019.



In addition to the ANKA platform, T129 ATAK Multirole Combat Helicopter, GÖKBEY Multirole Utility Helicopter, HÜRKUŞ Advanced Trainer, HÜRKUŞ-C Light Attack and Armed Reconnaissance Combat Aircraft and TF Turkish Fighter models will be displayed at Turkish Aerospace’s stand (No: B555).



Turkish Aerospace, being ambitious in Asian market, is going to hold various negotiations. The export negotiations for ANKA UAV Systems, which is the most closely related type of interest for Asian countries, initiated in the last year’s exhibition in Malaysia, will continue.



Turkish Aerospace is effectively carrying out its activities in order to introduce ANKA UAV Systems in Asia thus, will conduct high level meetings for supply of ANKA UAV Systems to Malaysia.



ANKA, advanced Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) class Unmanned Aerial System, performs day and night, all-weather reconnaissance, target detection / identification and intelligence missions with its EO/IR and SAR payloads, featuring autonomous flight capability including Automatic Take-off and Landing.



ANKA, which has taken its rightful place in the Turkish Armed Forces inventory, has accumulated more than 15.000 flight hours in different geographical locations and demanding environmental conditions.





Turkish Aerospace is a global center of technology in design, development, modernization, manufacturing, integration and life cycle support for integrated aerospace systems, from fixed and rotary wing air platforms to unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) systems and space systems.



-ends-

