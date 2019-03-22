Naval Group at LIMA 2019

From 26th to 30th March 2019, Naval Group participates to LIMA – Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition. The group will showcase the state-of-art innovations created for modern navies, demonstrating its capabilities in modern military ship and submarine building along with high tech solutions for systems and competence as leading naval integrator at booth N°B473.



Naval Group presents innovative products at LIMA 2019



LIMA is an opportunity to reinforce Naval Group’s long-lasting presence in Malaysia and to reiterate Naval Group’s commitment as the major industrial partner to Malaysia. Naval Group is grateful for the trust of the Royal Malaysian Navy and is proud to provide technological superiority through our range of products. Naval Group booth at LIMA will reflect this comprehensive offer with a focus on surface ships and innovative solutions.



Gowind is Naval Group’s response to 21st century defence and security challenges. The platform combines high survivability characteristics with outstanding anti-air (AAW), antisurface (ASuW) and anti-submarine (ASW) warfare performances thanks to the MU90 and to the CANTO-V.



Naval Group combines unique platform and combat system skills to provide operational superiority and safety benefiting from the French Navy legacy. Naval Group contributes to strengthen the sovereignty of its customers through long-term partnerships, industrial cooperation and through-life support services, as proven by its strong credentials.



Nine of the ten Gowind vessels contracted are being built with foreign partners in Malaysia and Egypt. In December 2012, the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) contracted Boustead Naval Shipyard (BNS) for the construction of 6 Second Littoral Combat Ships, in Lumut, Malaysia, with Naval Group as main subcontractor.



Mistral is a multipurpose Force Projection vessel providing extended capabilities and designed to command and achieve, with the highest level of performance, joint operations, as well as Search and Rescue and humanitarian aids missions from the sea.



Highly capable and maneuverable thanks to its power propulsion solution; Mistral integrates through an optimized platform architecture innovative solutions, extending the capabilities of a conventional LHD. Mistral is multipurpose by design. Mistral is combat proven with the French Navy, and ready for transfer of technology with the Malaysian industry. For the Multi-Role Support Ship (MRSS) future acquisition plan, Naval Group offers Mistral based design solution with 60% of local content.



Scorpène is ideally suited for action and operational effectiveness. Robust and enduring, it’s an ocean-going submarine also designed for shallow waters operations. Multipurpose, it fulfils the entire scope of missions such as Anti-Surface and Anti-Submarine Warfare, special operations, offensive minelaying and intelligence gathering. The RMN had acquired 2 Scorpène class submarines which are now maintained through BDNC JVC in which Naval Group is involved. In 10 years from now, BDNC has developed from scratch specific competences allowing Malaysia to increase its sovereignty in submarine capability, from routine maintenance to main overhaul (REFIT).



Belharra is Naval Group’s answer to navies looking for a compact frigate to perform a large range of missions, stand-alone or within a task force, for high sea duration missions or for shallow water operation in congested and contested operational environment. Belharra benefits from Naval Group centuries of experience ensuring unmatched stealth and outstanding detection capabilities. It features a robust platform, resilient systems and recoverability features that will enable it to retain operational capability following damage. This new frigate features high level capabilities in anti-air, anti-surface, anti-submarine, and asymmetric warfare domains as well as the access to deep strike capability.



The CMS-NCI mk1 released during LIMA 2019 exhibition will illustrate such capabilities with a daily scheduled demonstration, performed twice, at 11am and 3pm on the Naval Group’s booth along with Sapura. One SETIS multifunction operator console highlighting the operational capabilities of the system is displayed during the whole duration of the exhibition.



POLARIS is a compact, high performance and robust tactical command system covering the full spectrum of maritime security and low-intensity operations meeting the most stringent requirements for Navies and Coast Guards. POLARIS enables governmental agencies to detect and prevent illicit activities in littoral waters up to the EEZ. This multi-mission system delivers a robust 24/7 Reference Maritime Picture (RMP) for optimized interventions. POLARIS features specific functions such as the automatic analysis of abnormal behaviours, the access to various databases, intelligence gathering, the UAV payload data association with the own-ship tracking.



Two POLARIS multifunction operator consoles highlighting the multi-mission capabilities of the system are displayed on the Naval Group booth during the whole duration of the LIMA 2019 exhibition.



