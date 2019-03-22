China's Guided-Missile Frigate Yueyang to Join in LIMA in Malaysia

(Source: China Military Online; issued March 22, 2019)

FRIGATE YUEYANG --- At about 10 a.m. on March 20, 2019, the Chinese guided-missile frigate Yueyang (Hull 575) set sail from a naval port in Sanya, a city in southern China’s Hainan Province, for Malaysia, to participate in the 15th Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA).



The 15th LIMA is set to open in Langkawi, Malaysia's largest island, on March 26, 2019. Totally 15 ships from thirteen countries, including China, the United States, Japan, Russia and Thailand will attend the exhibition. China’s frigate Yueyang will participate in activities such as maritime display, warship inspection, maritime exercise and gourmet festival.



"Participating in this event will help strengthen exchanges with the navies of various countries, enhance friendship and mutual trust, and also display the good image of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy as a peace-loving and civilized armed force," said Tang Yapeng, political commissar and commanding officer of the Chinese frigate Yueyang.



The biennial Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace (LIMA) Exhibition, dating back to 1991, is the largest comprehensive maritime and aerospace exhibition for defense in the Southeast Asia region.



-ends-

