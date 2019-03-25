Irkut Corporation Presents its Products at the LIMA-2019 International Exhibition

(Source: Irkut Corporation; issued March 25, 2019)

Irkut Corporation (a UAC member) will take part in the LIMA'19 exhibition which takes place on the Langkawi island, Malaysia, from March 26 to 30, 2019.



Aircraft manufactured by Irkut Corporation demonstrate their high capabilities in the flight program of the exhibition.



The leading aerobatic team of the Russian Aerospace Forces – Russian Knights performs a spectacular program on super-maneuverable Su-30SM fighters.



Pilots of the Yakovlev Design Bureau perform aerobatics on Yak-130 combat trainer. Yak-130 aircraft are in high demand in the South Asian region and are in service with the air force of Bangladesh, Myanmar and Laos.



The demonstration flights on Su-30MKM fighters will be performed by the pilots of the Royal Air Force of Malaysia.



Aircraft models of the entire Irkut’ product line will be presented at the UAC stand: the new generation MC-21-300 commercial liner, Su-30SME fighter, Yak-130 combat trainer and Yak-152 initial training aircraft.



-ends-

