Safran Wins New Contract to Provide Support Services for the Royal Australian Navy

(Source: Safran; issued March 22, 2019)

BOTANY, Australia --- Safran Electronics & Defense Australasia Pty Ltd (SEDA) is pleased to announce it has been awarded a contract by the Australian Defence Force (ADF) to provide in-service support to the Royal Australian Navy's Infrared Search and Track (IRST) VAMPIR systems.



Under the VAMPIR support contract, Safran Electronics & Defense Australasia Pty Ltd will allocate most of the work in Australia, including full support and maintenance for the defense platforms, engineering management, strategic procurement and inventory management.



This contract is integral to a broader strategy by SEDA to expand the range of services provided to the Australian Defence Force, and includes setting-up a dedicated team in Australia to support IRST systems. Safran recently made a significant investment in Australia by setting up new facilities in Botany, NSW.



These facilities include a state-of-the-art Class 7 clean room, dedicated test benches for infrared and laser technologies, stabilization and video processing, other test benches and a thermal test chamber. SEDA now deploys all the resources needed to provide local maintenance services in Australia for all Safran Electronics & Defense systems used by the Australian Defence Force.



Alexis de Pelleport, Safran Electronics & Defense Australasia Pty Ltd's Chief Executive Officer said: "We are pleased to have the opportunity to continue our support for the Australian Defence Force. Our ongoing collaboration with the Royal Australian Navy ensures that we can deliver outstanding service to national defense forces in terms of availability, reliability and sustainability."



This new contract will extend Safran Electronics & Defense Australasia Pty Ltd's footprint in Australia and also support local employment as the company expands its workforce.





Safran is an international high-technology group, operating in the aircraft propulsion and equipment, space and defense markets. Safran has a global presence, with more than 92,000 employees and sales of 21 billion euros in 2018.



Safran Electronics & Defense Australasia has complete access to Safran's OEM knowledge and global network to locally support its customers. Safran Electronics & Defense Australasia is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Safran Electronics & Defense based in Sydney, Australia.



-ends-

