Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued March 22, 2019)

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., Poway, California, has been awarded a not-to-exceed $8,925,748 undefinitized contract action for the France MQ-9 Block 1 Weapons integration effort.



This contract provides for the production and integration of weapons kits onto the French Air Force MQ-9 Block 1 aircraft.



Work will be performed in Poway, California, and is expected to be complete by Sept. 30, 2020.



This contract involves 100 percent foreign military sales to France. Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $4,373,617 are being obligated at the time of award.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8620-19-F-2388).



-ends-

