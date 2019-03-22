Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued March 22, 2019)

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Herndon, Virginia, is awarded a $245,048,211 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-17-C-6327 to exercise options for the Joint Counter-Radio-Controlled Improvised Explosive Device Electronic Warfare (JCREW) Increment 1 Block 1 (I1B1) systems full-rate production in support of the Expeditionary Warfare Program Office.



CREW systems are designed to provide protection for foot soldiers, vehicles and permanent structures.



The JCREW I1B1 system is the first-generation system that develops a common open architecture across all three capabilities and provides protection for worldwide military operations.



This integrated design maximizes commonality across all capabilities, reduces life cycle costs and provides increased protection against worldwide threats.



Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and is expected to be completed by January 2021.



Foreign military sales funding from the government of Australia in the amount of $2,159,560 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

