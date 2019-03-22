Saudi Red Flag Involvement Gives USAF Glimpse of Advanced Eagle (excerpt)

(Source: AINonline; posted March 22, 2019)

by Jon Lake

The Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) deployed six of its new Boeing F-15SA Advanced Eagles to participate in the latest Red Flag exercise (Red Flag 19-2) at Nellis AFB, Nevada. This afforded the U.S. Air Force its first close-up view of the latest variant of the second-generation F-15 Advanced, since the decision to include the similar F-15EX in the Pentagon’s Fiscal Year 2020 budget request.The F-15K Slam Eagle for Korea marked the first step on the road to the F-15 Advanced. A derivative of the F-15E Strike Eagle, the F-15K introduced an AAS-42 IRST (infrared search and track) system, an enhanced Tactical Electronics Warfare Suite, and the Joint Helmet Mounted Cueing System, and was fitted with an AN/APG-63(V)1 radar that incorporates digital processing.This made it upgradable to APG-63(V)3 standards via an Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) antenna modification. The F-15SG for Singapore was fitted with an AN/APG-63(V)3 AESA radar and a BAE Systems Digital Electronic Warfare System (DEWS), among other enhancements.The F-15SA for Saudi Arabia was the first variant to formally use the F-15 Advanced/Advanced Eagle name. It introduced a fully digital cockpit and featured a digital fly-by-wire flight control system that permitted the reactivation of two outboard underwing hardpoints, known as Stations 1 and 9, which had been deactivated early in the F-15 program due to stability issues. (end of excerpt)-ends-