Russian Defense Ministry to Get First Il-76MD-90A Transport Plane

(Source: TASS; published March 22, 2019)

The upgraded Ilyushin Il-76MD-90A heavy transport aircraft has been under evaluation by the Russian Air Force for several years, so the handing over of the first production aircraft marks a major milestone. (RUS MoD photo)

MOSCOW --- The Russian Defense Ministry will get the first serial Il-76MD-90A military transport plane next week, Russian aircraft manufacturer and design bureau Ilyushin said on Thursday.



"The first serial plane is fully ready. It is expected to be handed over next week," a company source told reporters.



The company confirmed that no Il-76MD-90A planes have been handed over to the Russian Armed Forces since 2014. Prior to that, the military transport aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces received two such aircraft as a pre-production delivery. A defense industry source told TASS that the use of those aircraft helped the makers to improve the first serial plane.



Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov told reporters earlier on Thursday that before 2030, the Russian Defense Ministry plans to buy more than 100 Ilyushin Il-76MD-90A military transport aircraft, as well as aerial refueling tankers based on them.



While visiting the Ulyanovsk-based Aviastar-SP factory that produces Il-76MD-90A planes, the Russian deputy premier said that under the state procurement order, three aircraft of this type were to be handed over to the Russian Defense Ministry last year. He confirmed that the company was about 3-4 months behind the delivery schedule. A special commission was set up to prevent such delays in future.



The Il-76MD-90A is a heavily upgraded version of the Il-76MD military transport plane.



The plane’s new version is outfitted with the PS-90A-76 engines that help reduce fuel consumption by 10% The plane can carry a payload of 52 tonnes and operate at a distance of 5,000 km compared to 47 tonnes and 4,000 km, respectively, for the Il-76MD. It is capable of carrying a greater number of transportable and air-droppable military hardware.



The upgraded plane is designated to transport heavy large-size hardware and cargoes, and also to land personnel, hardware and cargoes.



The plane can also be used in disaster response, for example, for extinguishing fires. In October 2012, Russia’s Defense Ministry and the United Aircraft Corporation signed a contract worth 140 billion rubles ($2.1 billion) for the delivery of 39 Il-76MD-90A military transport planes to the Russian Armed Forces.



Russian Defense Firm to Deliver Six Heavily Upgraded Il-76 Military Transport Planes in 2019

(Source: TASS; published March 22, 2019)

MOSCOW --- The Ulyanovsk-based Aviastar-SP enterprise (part of the transport aviation division within the United Aircraft Corporation) plans to deliver six Ilyushin Il-76MD-90A heavily upgraded military transport planes to Russia’s Defense Ministry in 2019, the Ilyushin Aircraft Company reported on its Instagram page on Friday.



"Under the 2019 production program, the Ulyanovsk-based aircraft-making enterprise plans to manufacture and deliver six Il-76MD-90A aircraft," the statement says.



The statement also confirms that the first Il-76MD-90A plane with the factory No. 0109 from the pre-production batch will be handed over to Russia’s military in the coming days.



"Currently, the new transport plane is being accepted by the operator," the statement explains. Another plane with the factory No. 0110 is completing flight tests and is also being prepared for its delivery."



Russia’s Defense Ministry signed a contract in 2012, under which the Aviastar-SP enterprise is to manufacture 39 Il76MD-90A planes for the Russian Armed Forces. Overall, the Russian military is set to acquire more than 100 Il-76MD-90A heavily upgraded military transport planes.



As Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said during his visit to the Aviastar-SP enterprise, three Il-76MD-90A military transport planes (also known as the Il-476) were to have been delivered to the Defense Ministry under the state procurement plan in 2018. The delay in the planes’ delivery amounted to three-four months.



As the Aviastar-SP enterprise disrupted the timeframe of fulfilling the state defense program, the Russian government has set up a special commission to prevent disruptions in the planes’ delivery in the future, the vice-premier said.



Il-76MD-90A military transport plane



The Il-76MD-90A produced at the Ulyanovsk-based Aviastar-SP enterprise is a heavily upgraded version of the Il-76MD military transport plane. The aircraft’s new navigation and automated control systems and its communications suite enhance flight safety and the accuracy of piloting and landing.



The latest modification of the widely known military transport plane is distinguished by its new equipment, including the glass cockpit, modern PS-90A-76 engines, the modified wing and the enhanced landing gear. Russia is developing an Il-78-90A aerial refueling tanker on the basis of the Il-76MD-90A plane.



Russian Defense Ministry Plans to Buy Over 100 Il-76MD-90A Planes Before 2030

(Source: TASS; published March 21, 2019)

ULYANOVSK, Russia --- The Russian Defense Ministry plans to buy more than 100 Ilyushin Il-76MD-90A military transport aircraft before 2030, as well as air tankers developed on their basis, Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov told journalists on Thursday.



"This is the main aircraft in Defense Ministry’s plans. Potentially, the Defense Ministry plans to buy more than 100 aircraft, and this number grows if we add flying tankers produced on the basis of this plane," the deputy prime minister said.



Russia’s Defense Ministry signed a contract in 2012 under which Aviastar-SP enterprise is to manufacture 39 Il-76MD-90A for the Russian Armed Forces.



Il-76MD-90A is an upgraded Il-76 (Candid by NATO classification). A new navigational complex, automatic controls and communications increase flight safety and airdrop precision. The latest modification is distinguished by new equipment, including a glass cockpit, modern PS-90A-76 engines, a modified wing and reinforced chassis. Il-76MD-90A is used to develop Il-78M-90A air tanker.



