New Air Defence Capability

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued March 25, 2019)

Australia is buying two versions of NASAMS, jointly developed by Norway’s Kongsberg and Raytheon, one with a trailer-mounted six-cell launcher and one with four missiles fitted to a Hawkei armored 4x4 vehicle. (AUS DoD photo)

The Morrison Government today announced it will improve the protection of Australian troops through the purchase of a new short-range air defence capability using Australian designed and built radars and vehicles.



Minister for Defence, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP, and Minister for Defence Industry, Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds CSC, said the Government is committed to providing the Australian Defence Force with the best capability to protect Australia’s national interests.



“This new air defence capability combines world leading Australian radar technology with a highly effective air defence system that will contribute to the protection of our service men and women from modern airborne threats,” Minister Pyne said.



“The capability will be based on the Raytheon/Kongsberg National Advanced Surface to Air Missile System (NASAMS) which is used by several countries including the United States.



“Australia’s version of NASAMS will use advanced radars designed and manufactured by Canberra-based company, CEA Technologies.



“The CEA radar that has been so successful on our ships will now be integrated into an Australian designed and built vehicle, the Thales Hawkei.



“I’m delighted to announce that one of Australia’s most innovative technologies will be used to further enhance the effectiveness of NASAMS and contribute to one of the world’s best short-range ground-based air defence systems.”



Minister Reynolds said Australian industry will play a vital role in the $2.5 billion project to buy and sustain the short-range air defence capability, which will replace the Army’s current ageing RBS-70 man-portable air defence system.



“Australian industry will secure more than $1 billion of the total investment in acquiring and maintaining the short-range air defence capability,” Minister Reynolds said.



“Today’s announcement will create opportunities for defence exports generating employment for at least 100 Australian workers over the projected life of the capability.



“This project is further proof of the Government’s determination to build a sovereign and sustainable defence industrial base as a national strategic asset, and is another example of Australian industry playing an integral part in developing world-class capability for the Australian Defence Force.”



Much of this work will be done at the new Raytheon Australia Centre for Joint Integration, which will be built in the defence industry precinct at Mawson Lakes with a $50 million investment from Raytheon.



Premier of South Australia, the Hon Steven Marshall MP, said the South Australian Government is proud that Raytheon Australia has decided to call Mawson Lakes home for their new Centre for Joint Integration.



“This project will create new high-tech jobs and supply chain and export opportunities for our defence industry, with work to be undertaken at Raytheon Australia’s Centre for Joint Integration in South Australia,” he said.



“This significant facility strengthens South Australia’s position as a key strategic hub for Raytheon Australia, one of the largest defence companies in the Australian market. It will accelerate growth in the defence sector and supports future Raytheon programs across maritime, aerospace, cyber and systems integration.” said Premier Marshall.



(ends)



Australian Government Selected NASAMS for LAND 19 Phase 7B

(Source: Kongsberg Defence; issued March 15, 2019)

NASAMS has been selected by the Australian Goverment for their LAND 19 Phase 7B.



Today Raytheon Australia and Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace (Kongsberg) joined Defence Minister, the Hon. Christopher Pyne and South Australian Premier, the Hon. Steven Marshall, to announce that the National Advanced Surface to Air Missile System, NASAMS, was selected for the Australian Government’s Short-Range Ground Based Air Defence program known as LAND19 Phase 7B. Kongsberg is a subcontractor to Raytheon Australia.



NASAMS was in 2017 chosen for a Single Supplier Limited Tender process and has gone through a Risk Mitigation Activity, and subsequently passed Government approval marked at today’s event in Adelaide.



NASAMS is a fully networked and distributed system allowing the Australian Army to counter complex air threats beyond visual range and, considerably increase protection of Australian soldiers.



"This announcement lays the foundation for further expansion in Australia and the region. Kongsberg sees more significant opportunities in Australia and have been a partner to the Australian Defence Force for 30 years starting with the Penguin anti-ship missile program. We opened an office in Canberra last year and is increasing our staff in the country”, says Eirik Lie, President Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS.



"NASAMS is the most sold air defence system in its class in the last 10 years. Its continuous evolution enables new capabilities to be implemented in the system", says Kjetil Reiten Myhra, Executive Vice President Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS.





Kongsberg is an international, knowledge-based group delivering high technology systems and solutions to clients within the oil and gas industry, merchant marine, defence and aerospace. Kongsberg has 7,000 employees located in more than 25 countries and total revenues of NOK 14.4 billion in 2018.



-ends-

