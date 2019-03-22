Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued March 22, 2019)

The Boeing Co., Huntsville, Alabama, was awarded $4,141,315,338 (contract modification HQ0147-19-C-0004 P00001), partially definitizing the $6,560,000,000 undefinitized contract action (UCA) issued Jan. 31, 2018, on contract HQ0147-12-C-0004, Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) Development and Sustainment Contract (DSC).



The UCA extended the DSC period of performance from January 2018 through December 2023, and added the requirements to execute the GMD portion of the presidential mandated and congressionally enacted Missile Defeat and Defense Enhancements.



This effort includes delivery of a new missile field with 20 silos and two additional silos in a previously constructed missile field at Fort Greely, Alaska.



The MDA is deferring the production of the 20 additional Ground Based Interceptors (GBIs) (estimated not to exceed (NTE) value of $1,300,000,000) at this time due to the delay associated with not meeting the entrance criteria for the Redesigned Kill Vehicle (RKV) critical design review.



A portion of the effort to deliver 11 boost vehicles for flight tests and spares (estimated NTE value of $474,000,000) will remain under the UCA at this time.



This modification brings the total cumulative value of the contract, including options, to $10,799,794,123.



The definitized scope of work includes technical capabilities to expand and improve a state-of-the-art missile defense system to ensure defensive capabilities remain both relevant and current, to include but not limited to:

-- Boost Vehicle (BV) development;

-- providing GBI assets for labs and test events;

-- development, integration, testing and deployment of ground systems software builds to address emerging threats;

-- development and fielding of upgraded launch support equipment;

-- expanded systems testing through all ground and flight testing;

-- cyber security support and testing; and, operations and support via performance-based logistics approach.



Work will be performed at multiple locations, including Huntsville, Alabama; Fort Greely, Alaska; Vandenberg Air Force Base, California; Schriever AFB, Colorado; Peterson AFB, Colorado; Cheyenne Mountain Air Station, Colorado; Colorado Springs, Colorado; Tucson, Arizona; other contractor designated prime, subcontractor, and supplier operating locations; and other government designated sites.



The definitized effort will be performed by an industry team consisting of The Boeing Co., Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems, Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Raytheon Co., and many other subcontractors.



This acquisition was executed on a sole-source basis under the statutory authority of 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1), as implemented by Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1, only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements.



Boeing, as the GMD DSC prime contractor, along with its subcontractors, collectively have demonstrated special capabilities and/or expertise and that no other companies would have been able to satisfactorily perform the required services without unacceptable delays in fulfilling the agency's requirements.



Fiscal 2018 and 2019 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $26,951,213 were obligated at the time of award.



The Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

