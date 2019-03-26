Minister for Defence Visits Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2019

(Source: Singapore Government; issued March 26, 2019)

Minister for Defence Dr Ng Eng Hen attended the opening ceremony of the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2019 (LIMA 19) in Malaysia this morning.



At the invitation of the Malaysian government, the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) is also participating in LIMA 19. The SAF's participation includes one F-15SG fighter aircraft on static display with accompanying displays of munitions such as the AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile and the GBU-31 air-to-ground precision-guided munition.



In addition, the A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport (A330-MRTT) also performed a flypast as part of the LIMA 19 aerial display programme on 26 March 2019.



As part of his visit to LIMA 19, Dr Ng met Malaysia Minister of Defence Mohamad Sabu and Indonesia Minister of Defence General (GEN) (Rtd) Ryamizard Ryacudu. He also interacted with SAF personnel participating in the exhibition. Dr Ng was accompanied by Chief of Navy Rear-Admiral (RADM) Lew Chuen Hong, Chief of Air Force Brigadier-General (BG) Kelvin Khong and MINDEF officials.



The SAF has participated in LIMA since 2001, underscoring the long-standing defence relations between Singapore and Malaysia. The SAF and the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) interact regularly through bilateral exercises, professional exchanges and cross-attendance of courses as well as multilateral activities under the ambit of the Five Power Defence Arrangements and the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting (ADMM)/ADMM-Plus.



These interactions strengthen professional ties and mutual understanding between both armed forces.



