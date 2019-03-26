INS Kadmatt at Langkawi, Malaysia to Participate in LIMA-19

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued March 26, 2019)

Indian Navy’s frontline ASW corvette, INS Kadmatt arrived at Langkawi, Malaysia on a seven days official visit on Monday 25 Mar 19. The ship is scheduled to participate in the 15th edition of Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition, LIMA-19 during the visit. Vice Admiral Karambir Singh, PVSM, AVSM, ADC, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command would also be attending various engagements as part of LIMA 19 as head of Indian Navy Delegation



The ship would be participating in numerous activities planned as part of LIMA 19 during the seven days at Langkawi, including the International Fleet Review (IFR) by the Prime Minister of Malaysia, maritime and air demonstration, Sea Exercises with 29 other participating navies, cultural exchange programmes, cross visits to ships, sporting events. Numerous seminars and interactions are also planned on the side lines of the main event.



INS Kadmatt (P 29) is an indigenous stealth anti-submarine warfare corvette and was commissioned into the Indian Navy in January 2016. The ship is fitted with state of the art weapons, sensors and machinery and is also designed to embark the Seaking anti-submarine helicopter.



Malaysia and India are maritime neighbours and the two navies continue to interact closely on issues related to training and exchange best practices during visits by ships from both sides. As part of such friendly engagements, Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) Ship KD Jebat, a frigate underwent the Operational Sea Training by Flag Officer Sea Training FOST at Kochi in October 2018 and RMN KD Lekir had participated in the IFR held off Visakhapatnam in February 2016.



