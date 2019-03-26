Rheinmetall Completes Its Force Protection Portfolio with Takeover of IBD Deisenroth

(Source: Rheinmetall; issued March 26, 2019)

Rounding out its portfolio in the field of protection technology for military vehicles, the Düsseldorf-based Rheinmetall Group is taking over the operational assets of IBD Deisenroth Engineering GmbH of Lohmar, Germany.



Contractual agreements to this effect have now been reached. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.



The transaction is to take effect on 1 June 2019.



The buyout reinforces Rheinmetall's position as a major supplier of advanced defence technology to the ground forces of Germany, its allies and other likeminded nations.



IBD Deisenroth Engineering is a world-renowned supplier of passive protection systems, principally for military vehicles. The company has around 120 employees. Sales last year came to roughly €35 million.



