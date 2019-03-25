GE Aviation’s CT7-2F1 Engine Receives FAA Certification

(Source: GE Aviation; issued March 25, 2019)

LYNN, MA -- The newest member of GE’s CT7 engine family, the CT7-2F1, achieved type certification by the Federal Aviation Administration. This milestone is a big step forward for entry into service of the CT7-2F1-powered Bell 525 Relentless, the world’s first fly-by-wire commercial helicopter, designed to operate safely and reliably in austere environments and with decreased pilot workload.



The CT7-2F1 engine incorporates the full heritage GE’s CT7/T700 engine family, with more than 100 million flight hours of experience on civil and military turboshaft and turboprop aircraft. The 2000 SHP-class turboshaft will provide the Bell 525 Relentless with up to 2129 SHP for emergencies and 1979 SHP for takeoff.



The engine features a new, improved-life high pressure turbine, Engine Electronic Control Unit and a Health & Usage Monitoring System (HUMS). With its rugged, fuel efficient and exceptional performance, the CT7-2F1 provides reliable power in a variety of roles. The Bell 525 Relentless is designed to support customers in various mission configurations including oil & gas, search & rescue, helicopter emergency medical services and VIP/corporate transport.



“Achieving FAA certification is a great accomplishment for the CT7-2F1 program and the dedicated team involved,” said Elissa Lee, GE Aviation executive product manager. “We are proud to support the Bell 525 Relentless with an engine designed to meet its performance objectives.”



Coupled with GE’s TrueChoice Flight Hour - a comprehensive service offering for maintaining commercial helicopter operations - the CT7-2F1 engine will maximize availability and long-term value for the Bell 525 Relentless. TrueChoice Flight Hour is tailored to meet the business and financial objectives of operators and help optimize cost of ownership over the entire lifecycle.





GE Aviation, an operating unit of GE, is a world-leading provider of jet and turboshaft engines, components, integrated digital, avionics, electrical power and mechanical systems for commercial, military, business and general aviation aircraft. GE Aviation has a global service network to support these offerings and is part of the world's Digital Industrial Company with software-defined machines and solutions that are connected, responsive and predictive.



Bell Helicopter, a wholly owned subsidiary of Textron Inc., is an industry-leading producer of commercial and military, manned and unmanned vertical-lift aircraft and the pioneer of the revolutionary tiltrotor aircraft. Globally recognized for world-class customer service, innovation and superior quality, Bell's global workforce serves customers flying Bell aircraft in more than 120 countries.



-ends-

