A significant capability upgrade to the Hobart-Class destroyers will allow NUSHIP Sydney to enter into operation one year ahead of schedule.
Minister for Defence, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP, said Defence was able to streamline a technical upgrade to the third ship of the Hobart Class Air Warfare Destroyer during its build at the Osborne Naval Shipyard in South Australia and fast-track its operational schedule.
“Structural modifications to accommodate the MH-60R ‘Romeo’ helicopter into the Hobart Class were planned to be completed after operational acceptance trials, but an opportunity was identified to bring the aviation upgrade forward,” Minister Pyne said.
“The upgrade to the ship’s infrastructure to support the Romeo, the Royal Australian Navy's next generation maritime combat helicopter, will make it Australia’s most advanced warship.”
Minister for Defence Industry, Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds CSC, said carrying out the aviation upgrade during the ship’s build presents significant value for money.
“The opportunity for the AWD Alliance to complete the work while the ship is still in-build is testament to the skill and efficiency of the 400-strong shipbuilding workforce at Osborne,” Minister Reynolds said.
"It will deliver operational capability to the Royal Australian Navy 12 months ahead of schedule and is another way in which the Australian Government is strengthening Defence capability and assuring jobs for Australians."
NUSHIP Sydney is part of the largest regeneration of the Royal Australian Navy since the Second World War. It complements the $90 billion commitment in the 2016 Defence White Paper to further enhance Navy’s capabilities with the Arafura class offshore patrol vessels, the Hunter class frigates, and 12 regionally superior submarines, the Attack class, all to be built in Australia, by Australian workers.
More information on NUSHIP Sydney (V) is available at http://www.navy.gov.au/nuship-sydney-v
-ends-