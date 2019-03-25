Rheinmetall Canada Awarded a Major Land C4ISR Program Support Contract by the Government of Canada

(Source: Rheinmetall; issued March 25, 2019)

The Government of Canada has recently awarded Rheinmetall Canada a major support contract pertaining to Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition, and Reconnaissance (ISTAR). The frame contract is currently worth up to CAD 57 million.



The contract will take place over the next five years and will be expensed using a task mechanism over this period. The contract is part of the sustainment of the Land Command, Control, Communication, Computing, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) program and as the prime contractor, Rheinmetall Canada is to provide ISTAR in-service support services (ISS).



“At Rheinmetall Canada, we are delighted to provide an important part of the ISTAR program” said Mr. Stéphane Oehrli, President and CEO of Rheinmetall Canada. “This contract represents a great opportunity to showcase our knowledge and capabilities in this high-end area of advanced technology”, he added. The ISTAR capabilities of the Rheinmetall Group are well established around the world.



The goal of the ISTAR ISS contract is to provide the Canadian Armed Forces with an ISTAR Command and Control Information System (C2IS) capability. Rheinmetall Canada will maintain and enhance the specialized capability through the support contract.



Rheinmetall Canada was selected under a competitive process where Value Proposition and the Industrial and Technological Benefit Policy (ITB) were applied. As one of the few companies to have reached over 1 billion dollars in ITB transactions since the inception of the policy, Rheinmetall Canada has put forward an outstanding Value Proposition. The Canadian supply chain of Rheinmetall Canada will benefit from this contract over the next years.





Rheinmetall Canada is a proud member of Germany's Rheinmetall Group, one of Europe’s largest suppliers of systems and equipment for the armed forces. With approximately 300 employees at locations in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu and Ottawa, Rheinmetall Canada has demonstrated expertise in the development, integration, and production of platform-independent systems for more than 30 years.



