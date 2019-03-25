"David's Sling" Successful Trial

(Source: Israeli Air Force; issued March 25, 2019)

Yesterday (Tuesday), the Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO) of the Israel Ministry of Defense and the US Missile Defense Agency (MDA), successfully completed a series of interception tests of the "David's Sling" Aerial Defense System



Yesterday (Tuesday), the Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO), in the Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D), of the Israel Ministry of Defense together with the US Missile Defense Agency (MDA), successfully completed a series of interception tests of the "David's Sling" Aerial Defense System. The tests were led by the RAFAEL defense technology company, and performed at a test range in southern Israel.



A New Version in 2020



The tests demonstrated the system's advanced capabilities in different scenarios that simulate future threats that the David's Sling Weapons System may confront in battle. "The goal was to examine the system's capabilities ahead of the integration of a new version in 2020", explained Maj. Aviram Ezran, Commander of the 66th "David's Sling" Battalion's operations department.



"The tests were made up of scenarios meant to inspect how the system operates against the growing threat of various missiles", continued Maj. Ezran. "These capabilities exist in other systems, and proving that they can be integrated in the 'David's Sling' system is significant".



The "David's Sling" weapon system protects against midrange missiles and UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles). The trial is an addition to the system's operational experience, which was declared FOC (Full Operational Capability) just two years ago. "We wanted to learn from the trial and see how we can utilize these new capabilities", explained Lt. Orr Neuberger, a munitions officer at the battalion. "The new version being tested brings new abilities in the field of sky defense and fulfills the system's original goal".



