Germany Said to Open Probe Into Sale of Submarines to Israel (excerpt)

(Source: Times of Israel; published March 26, 2019)

German prosecutors have opened a probe into the sale of submarines to Israel, at the request of the Israeli officials, the Handelsblatt newspaper reported Monday.

Investigators will look at possible bribery offenses connected to the deal being investigated in Israel as part of the so-called Case 3000, the report said, without elaborating.

The probe is being led by the chief prosecutor of the city of Bochum, whose office specializes in financial corruption cases.

The high-profile Israeli investigation known as Case 3000 has seen several close associates of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suspected of receiving bribes as part of a massive graft scheme in the multi-billion-shekel state purchase of naval vessels and submarines from German shipbuilder Thyssenkrupp. (end of excerpt)