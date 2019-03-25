Induction of Chinook Helicopters in Indian Air Force

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued March 25, 2019)

India took delivery of its first Boeing CH-47F (I) Chinook heavy-lift helicopters on Feb. 10 at the Mundra port in Gujarat, and they were formally introduced into the Indian Air Force’s helicopter fleet at Chandigarh air base on March 25. (Boeing India photo)

On 25 March 2019, the IAF formally inducted the CH 47 F(I)- Chinook heavy lift helicopters into its inventory at Air Force Station Chandigarh. Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa PVSM AVSM YSM VM ADC, Chief of the Air Staff was the Chief guest and the event was attended by various dignitaries.



IAF had signed a contract with M/s Boeing Ltd in September 2015 for 15 Chinook helicopters. The first batch of four helicopters has been delivered on schedule and the last batch is to be delivered by March next year. These helicopters will be deployed in the Northern and Eastern regions of India.



The addition of heavy-lift CH 47 F(I) helicopter is a significant step towards modernisation of Indian Air Force’s helicopter fleet. The helicopter has been customized to suit IAF’s future requirements and capability roadmap.



The helicopter has a fully integrated digital cockpit management system, advanced cargo handling capabilities and electronic warfare suite that complement the aircraft’s performance.



The helicopter is capable of airlifting diverse military and non -ilitary loads into remote locations.



