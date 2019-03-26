Malaysian Combat Aircraft Still Functioning Well: Dr Mahathir

(Source: Bernama News Agency; published March 26, 2019)

LANGKAWI, Malaysian --- Malaysian combat aircraft are still functioning well and can be used for several more years, said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.



He said that although they were bought a long time ago, their performance was still at the optimum level because they were maintained well.



“Yes, we are interested (in buying new combat aircraft) but it is not time yet, we find the aircraft we bought some time back still can perform well.



“We could see this today, the demonstration which involved all these old aircraft, they have been looked after and serviced well and we find based on their performance, they can last longer,” he told a press conference in conjunction with the 2019 Langkawi International Maritime Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA’19) here today.



He said this when asked whether Malaysia planned to replaced its ageing combat aircraft.



LIMA'19 which kicked off here today ends on March 30. The venues are the Mahsuri International Exhibition Centre and and Resorts World Langkawi (RWL).



A total of 406 companies -206 local and 200 foreign -- mostly defence-related are taking part in LIMA’19.



-ends-

