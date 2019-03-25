Deliveries of Russian Su-35 Fighter Jets to Indonesia May Begin in 2019

(Source: TASS; published March 25, 2019)

MAKHACHKALA, Russia --- The deliveries of Russian Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets to Indonesia may begin in 2019, Indonesian Ambassador to Russia Mohamad Wahid Supriyadi told TASS on Monday.



"You know, this is a technical issue because the agreement has already been signed. The talk is about its implementation technically because the scheme itself is quite new for us," the ambassador said.



"As you know, this scheme envisages an exchange of some products for other products and I very much hope that it will be implemented in the near future. I hope that this may take place this year," the envoy said, responding to a question about when the deliveries of Su-35 fighters to Indonesia would begin.



When answering a question about the US position on this issue, the Indonesian diplomat said that Jakarta felt certain pressure from Washington.



"But the government has already made a decision for itself and this is an internal issue, an issue of national interests and the decision will naturally be made by us," the envoy said.



The ambassador also said that Russia and Indonesia were working on new projects in the sphere of military and technical cooperation but declined to give any details.



"Annually, a special commission for military and technical cooperation holds its session to discuss current issues," the ambassador said.



-ends-

