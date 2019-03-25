Morocco – F-16 Block 72 New Purchase

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued March 25, 2019)

The US State Department has approved Morocco’s plan to buy 25 new F-16C Block 72 aircraft and upgrade its existing fleet of 23 F-16s to the more advanced F-16V configuration, in a deal worth $4.8 billion. (USAF photo)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Morocco of F-16C/D Block 72 aircraft and related equipment for an estimated cost of $3.787 billion. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on March 22, 2019.



The Government of Morocco has requested to buy:

-- twenty-five (25) F-16C/D Block 72 aircraft;

-- twenty-nine (29) engines (Pratt & Whitney F100-229) (includes 4 spares);

-- twenty-six (26) APG-83 Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radars (includes 1 spare);

-- twenty-six (26) Modular Mission Computers (includes 1 spare);

-- twenty-six (26) Link-16 Multifunctional Information Distribution Systems – JTRS (MIDS-JTRS) with TACAN and ESHI Terminals (includes 1 spare);

-- twenty-six (26) LN260 Embedded Global Navigation Systems (EGI) (includes 1 spare);

-- forty (40) Joint Helmet Mounted Cueing Systems (JHMCS) (includes 5 spares);

-- twenty-six (26) Improved Programmable Display Generators (iPDG) (includes 1 spare);

-- thirty (30) M61 Al Vulcan 20mm Guns (includes 5 spares);

-- fifty (50) LAU-129 Multi-Purpose Launchers;

-- forty (40) AIM-120C-7 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM);

-- forty (40) AIM-120C-7 Guidance Sections;

-- three (3) GBU-38/54 JDAM Tail Kits;

-- fifty (50) MXU-650 Air Foil Group, GBU-49;

-- fifty (50) MAU-210 Enhanced Computer Control Group (CCG), GBU-49,-50;

-- thirty-six (36) FMU-139 D/B Fuzes;

-- six (6) FMU-139 D/B (D-l) Inert Fuzes;

-- two (2) GBU-39 (T-l) GTVs;

-- sixty (60) GBU-39/B Small Diameter Bombs (SDB I);

-- ten (10) MAU-169L/B Computer Control Group, GBU-10, -12, -16;

-- ten (10) MXU-650C/B Air Foil Group, GBU-12;

-- twelve (12) MK82 Bombs, Filled Inert;

-- four (4) BLU-109 Practice Bombs;

-- ten (10) MAU-169 CCG (D-2); and

-- twenty-six (26) AN/AAQ-33 Sniper Pods.



Also included are:

-- twenty-six (26) AN/ALQ-213 EW Management Systems;

-- twenty-six (26) Advanced Identification Friend/Foe;

-- Secure Communications, Cryptographic Precision Navigation Equipment;

-- one (1) Joint Mission Planning System;

-- twenty-six (26) AN/ALQ-211 AIDEWS;

-- six (6) DB-110 Advanced Reconnaissance Systems;

-- communications equipment; spares and repair parts; support equipment; personnel training and training equipment; publications and technical documentation; support and test equipment, simulators; integration and test; U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical and logistical support services; and other related elements of logistics and program support.



The estimated cost is $3.787 billion.



This proposed sale will contribute to the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a major Non-NATO ally that continues to be an important force for political stability and economic progress in North Africa.



The proposed sale will contribute to Morocco's self-defense capabilities. The purchase will improve interoperability with the United States and other regional allies and enhance Morocco’s ability to undertake coalition operations, as it has done in the past in flying sorties against ISIS in Syria and Iraq. Morocco already operates an F‑16 fleet and will have no difficulty absorbing this aircraft and services into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The prime contractor will be Lockheed Corporation, Bethesda, Maryland. The purchaser typically requests offsets. Any offset agreement will be defined in negotiations between the purchaser and the contractor.



Implementation of this proposed sale will require the assignment of 10 additional U.S. Government and approximately 75 contract representatives to Morocco.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



Morocco – F-16 Block 52+ Upgrade to F-16V Configuration

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued March 25, 2019)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Morocco to upgrade its existing twenty-three F‑16 aircraft to the F‑16V configuration and related equipment for an estimated cost of $985.2 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale om March 22, 2019.



The Government of Morocco has requested to upgrade its existing twenty-three F‑16 aircraft to the F‑16V configuration.



The requested buy includes:

-- twenty-six (26) APG-83 Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) Radars (includes 3 spares),

-- twenty-six (26) Modular Mission Computers (includes 3 spares);

-- twenty-six (26) Link-16 Multifunctional Information Distribution System – JTRS (MIDS-JTRS) with TACAN and ESHI Terminals (includes 3 spares),

-- twenty-six (26) LN260 Embedded Global Navigation Systems (EGI) (includes 3 spares);

-- twenty-six (26) Joint Helmet Mounted Cueing Systems II (includes 3 spares);

-- twenty-six (26) Improved Programmable Display Generators (iPDG) (includes 3 spares);

-- fifty (50) LAU-129 Multi-Purpose Launchers; and

-- twenty-six (26) AN/AAQ-33 Sniper Pods.



Also included are:

-- twenty-six (26) AN/ALQ‑213 EW Management Systems;

-- twenty-six (26) Advanced Identification Friend/Foe;

-- Joint Mission Planning System;

-- twenty-six (26) AN/ALQ‑211 AIDEWS;

-- six (6) DB-110 Advanced Reconnaissance Systems;

-- secure communications, cryptographic precision navigation equipment; spares and repair parts; support equipment; personnel training and training equipment; publications and technical documentation; support and test equipment; simulators; integration and test; U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical and logistical support services; and other related elements of logistics and program support.



The estimated cost is $985.2 million.



This proposed sale will contribute to the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a major Non-NATO ally that continues to be an important force for political stability and economic progress in North Africa.



The proposed sale will contribute to Morocco's self-defense capabilities. The purchase will improve interoperability with the United States and enhance Morocco’s ability to undertake coalition operations, as it has done in the past in flying sorties against ISIS in Syria and Iraq. Morocco already operates an F‑16 fleet and will have no difficulty absorbing this aircraft and services into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The prime contractor will be Lockheed Corporation, Bethesda, Maryland. The purchaser typically requests offsets. Any offset agreement will be defined in negotiations between the purchaser and the contractor.



Implementation of this proposed sale will require the assignment of 10 additional U.S. Government and approximately 75 contract representatives to Morocco.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



