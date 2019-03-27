Defence Innovation Hub Awards Contract

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued March 27, 2019)

Minister for Defence Industry, Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds CSC today announced a new innovation contract at the Defence Materials Technology Centre (DMTC) Annual Conference.



The contract, valued at $272,000, will see DMTC Ltd collaborate with Thales Australia to explore the potential benefits of networking equipment carried by soldiers, including small arms and future battle systems.



Minister Reynolds said the Morrison Government was committed to building strong relationships within Australian defence industry to grow local capacity and capability.



“The contract is an example of how the Government is continuing to invest in local defence industry and developing Defence capability,” Minister Reynolds said.



“DMTC continues to play a key role as a leader within the Australian defence industry sector. From partnering with industry to enhance joint force capability, to building international research communities, DMTC is delivering outcomes for Defence and industry.”



The Defence Innovation Hub is part of the Government’s $1.6 billion commitment to developing Defence capability through growing Australia’s defence industry and innovation sectors.



-ends-

