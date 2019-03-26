Europrop International at 2019 Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA) in Malaysia

(Source: Europrop International; issued March 26, 2019)

The 15th edition of LIMA Exhibition starts today and will last until the 30th of March 2019, in Langkawi (Malaysia). This exhibition is the largest show of its kind within the Asia Pacific Region.



Today, at the beginning of LIMA’s Exhibition, the President of Europrop International, Christophe Bruneau and the Chairperson of Global Turbine Asia, Dato’ Nonee Radzi, signed the Approved Maintenance Organisation contract, in the presence of the Prime Minister of Malaysia, Yang Amat Berhormat Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.



This contract makes both parties maintenance partners in Malaysia for the TP400 engine.



Participation of local industries and companies in the TP400 engine support for every Export Customer, is at the heart of Europrop’s aftermarket policy.



