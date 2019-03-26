SPAWAR Stresses Value of Speed of Delivering Technology to the Fleet at Seaport Next Generation Industry Day

(Source: US Navy; issued March 26, 2019)

SAN DIEGO --- Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command (SPAWAR) leaders and contracting experts participated in the National Defense Industry Association (NDIA) Seaport Next Generation (NxG) Industry Day, engaging with more than 300 industry representatives March 20 at the Handlery Hotel in San Diego, Calif.



SeaPort NxG is an indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ), multiple-award contract vehicle providing a wide range of engineering and program management support services and solutions for Department of Defense activities. It allows users to provide support in 23 functional areas to all Navy systems commands as well as Military Sealift Command, Strategic Systems Programs, Office of Naval Research and the United States Marine Corps.



SPAWAR Executive Director Pat Sullivan kicked off the event, emphasizing the importance of government and industry working together in today’s increasingly competitive environment to efficiently and effectively deliver warfighting technologies now and into the future.



“Today we find ourselves in an era of great power competition, and now more than ever, we are looking to industry to help us increase the speed in which we get advanced capabilities into the hands of our warfighters,” said Sullivan. “Seaport focuses on streamlining processes, allowing us to innovate and adapt technology faster than our adversaries, so that we can fight and win today and in the coming decades.”



Also at the event, SPAWAR Director of Contracts Nancy Gunderson and Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific Contracts Support Branch Head Lee Anderson briefed industry attendees on the inner workings of SPAWAR’s contracts department and updated them on SeaPort contracting actions across the SPAWAR claimency.



“This industry day, with NDIA, Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), and SPAWAR coming together to share information about SeaPort-NxG and the support requirements we are currently pursuing through headquarters and NIWC Pacific, is an excellent example of the benefits that constructive and open dialogue can have on government and industry partnerships,” said Gunderson.



Gunderson and Anderson also stressed the value industry partners bring to SPAWAR, and the integral support they provide in achieving the command's information warfare mission.



“It's important to engage with industry frequently in order to cultivate a mutually beneficial relationship,” said Anderson.



After the event, SPAWAR hosted a Seaport NxG government only session at its headquarters facility where Seaport subject matter experts provided details on the mechanics of the system, concluding with an open discussion where government personnel asked questions and provided feedback on SeaPort NxG.



SPAWAR identifies, develops, delivers and sustains information warfighting capabilities supporting naval, joint, coalition and other national missions. SPAWAR consists of more than 10,000 active duty military and civil service professionals located around the world and close to the fleet to keep SPAWAR at the forefront of research, engineering and acquisition to provide and sustain information warfare capabilities to the fleet.



-ends-

