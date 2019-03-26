HMCS Ottawa Tests Torpedo Readiness Against US Navy Subs

(Source: Royal Canadian Navy; issued March 26, 2019)

HMCS Ottawa has returned to Esquimalt after conducting torpedo readiness training with vessels of the United States Navy (USN) and supporting Operation Projection.



The Halifax-class frigate and its crew of 220 completed a month-long deployment on March 4 that included participation in a USN Submarine Commander’s Course (SCC), February 20 to 22, off the coast of Hawaii.



Ottawa sailed to Hawaii February 6 with HMCS Regina and Naval Replenishment Unit (NRU) Asterix. During their transit to Pearl Harbor, Ottawa served as the command platform for the initial task group under the leadership of Canadian Fleet Pacific Commanding Officer, Commodore Angus Topshee.



In Hawaii, they supported Regina’s and Asterix’s Operation Projection mission by working with partner navies and conducting key leadership engagements to enhance military cooperation and partnerships in support of Canada’s diplomatic efforts in the Asia-Pacific region.



Before taking part in the Submarine Commander’s Course, Ottawa was required to complete a Torpedo Readiness Inspection under the guidance of Sea Training Pacific (ST(P)). While on board, ST(P) staff helped the ship’s crew fulfil its Assisted Ship Readiness Training that included internal emergency response to fires and floods.



“With the help of Sea Training Pacific, Ottawa’s crew sharpened their skills and learned critical lessons that will be valuable moving forward, and I am proud of our capable and competent crew,” said Lieutenant Commander Tyson Bergmann, HMCS Ottawa’s Executive Officer.



The USN Submarine Commander’s Course saw Ottawa engage in exchange of unarmed torpedo fire between the ship and USN submarines. The torpedoes fired by Ottawa allowed the ship to conduct real-world training safely with other units as these torpedoes did not contain a payload and were unarmed.



“Ottawa was part of the combined task force designated to detect, track and engage U.S. submarines who were attempting to do the same to the surface ships involved,” said Sub-Lieutenant Matthew Mooney, one of Ottawa’s Bridge Watchkeepers.



“The anti-submarine warfare team did an outstanding job detecting and prosecuting the submarines and together, with the help of our USN counterparts, Ottawa was able to conduct two successful torpedo firings.”



Three USN submarines and a pair of Arleigh Burke-class destroyers - USS Wayne E. Myer and USS Michael P. Murphy - were involved along with MH60R Seahawk helicopters and a P3 Orion fixed wing, anti-submarine surveillance aircraft.



LCdr Bergmann rated his crew’s performance as “excellent” and commended them for overcoming the challenges faced in an anti-submarine warfare environment.



While deployed, the ship’s company hosted a video game tournament in its hangar to support the Perley and Rideau Veterans’ Health Centre, the ship’s namesake city. Together with a 50/50 draw, $2,000 of support was raised for the centre.



-ends-

