New Partnership to Boost Defence Simulation Capabilities

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued March 27, 2019)

The Australian Government is making a significant investment to upgrade Defence’s simulation capabilities in order to better prepare Australian Defence Force (ADF) personnel for future operations.



Minister for Defence, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP, said the contract Defence had entered into with Lockheed Martin Australia formed part of the Government’s total investment of $897 million in ADF simulation capabilities.



“The partnership with Lockheed Martin Australia will deliver Defence’s core simulation capability, and result in new simulation technologies integrating with existing ADF systems” Minister Pyne said.



Lockheed Martin Australia will be supported by NEC Australia and Calytrix Technologies in this important project to provide more simulation supported training events on a broader scale, and ensure that simulation enabled collective training is conducted in secure and realistic environments.



Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds CSC, Minister for Defence Industry, said the Lockheed Martin Australia consortium required a skilled workforce, increased by 100 personnel for this project, to deliver this transformative capability.



“I congratulate the consortium for their continued involvement in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Maths (STEM) programs. The Core Simulation Capability Project is another example of the Government supporting Australian industry by providing opportunities to excel,” Minister Reynolds said.



“We want our soldiers, sailors and aircrew to be fully prepared for any situation they may face. Simulation is a vital part of that preparation, and provides training opportunities that are not always possible in real-world situations.



“Defence is looking forward to working with the Lockheed Martin Australia-led consortium, who are industry leaders in simulation technologies that support our Commanders and operational personnel."



-ends-

