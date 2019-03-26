U.S. Air Force's T-1A Jayhawk Trainer Takes Flight with Collins Aerospace Avionics

(Source: Collin Aerospace; issued March 26, 2019)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. --- The first U.S. Air Force (USAF) T-1A Jayhawk equipped with Collins Aerospace’s Pro Line 21 integrated avionics system made its flying debut late last week departing Field Aerospace’s facility in Oklahoma City where installation occurred. Collins and Field announced their collaboration for this flight deck upgrade last spring.



The USAF’s entire T-1A Jayhawk trainer fleet of 178 aircraft will be upgraded with Pro Line 21 as part of a contract awarded to Field Aerospace. Collins Aerospace – working with Field Aerospace, Nextant Aerospace, HEBCO and FlightSafety International – supplies the proven avionics system that best satisfies the Air Force’s Avionics Modernization Program (AMP) requirements and sets the stage for growth as missions evolve.



“Achieving this project milestone means we’re one step closer in bringing advanced capabilities to the next generation of U.S. Air Force pilots,” said Dave Schreck, vice president and general manager for Military Avionics and Helicopters at Collins Aerospace. “We have a long history of providing innovative avionics solutions that modernize large fleets of military and special mission aircraft.”



The contract not only includes the aircraft flight deck upgrade, but also the development of 16 operational flight trainers and 14 part-task trainers that match the new avionics configuration.



Collins’ Pro Line 21 has been implemented on more than 5,000 aircraft, providing operators with extensive functionality and greater situational awareness. This “glass cockpit” system is designed for continuous improvement as operating requirements evolve, which was an important factor for this contract award.



“Our Pro Line 21 system, which remains a workhorse of business aviation, is showing its versatility in helping the USAF – and other military entities – provide their pilots with our updated flight deck in a cost-effective manner,” said Christophe Blanc, vice president and general manager, Business and Regional Systems for Collins Aerospace.



The T-1A Jayhawk is a commercial derivative of the Beechjet/Hawker 400A, which is used to train future pilots of the Air Force’s airlift and tanker aircraft including the KC-135, KC-10, KC-46 and C-130.





Collins Aerospace, a unit of United Technologies Corp. is a leader in technologically advanced and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Created in 2018 by bringing together UTC Aerospace Systems and Rockwell Collins, Collins Aerospace has the capabilities, comprehensive portfolio and expertise to solve customers’ toughest challenges and to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving global market



-ends-

