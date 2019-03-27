WestStar Aviation Services Signs Another Contract with Leonardo for the Purchase of Three AW169 and Two AW139 Helicopters

(Source: Leonardo; issued March 27, 2019)

LANGKAWI, Malaysia --- Weststar Aviation Services, a leading regional offshore helicopter transportation services provider, and Leonardo signed a contract–valued at around 50 million euros -for three new-generation AW169 and two AW139 helicopters for offshore operations in West Africa and the Middle East.



The contract signing ceremony was held today at the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA) in the presence of the Prime Minister of Malaysia, YAB Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad.



The three AW169s helicopters will be for Weststar's ExxonMobil & Noble contract in Equatorial Guinea while the two AW139s are for the Al-Khafji Joint Operations contract in Saudi Arabia, which is a joint venture between Kuwait Gulf Oil Company (KGOC) and Aramco Gulf Operations.



"This procurement further strengthens the partnership between Weststar Aviation Services and Leonardo and is a key factor in Weststar’s overseas business expansion. The AW169 and the AW139 twin-engine helicopters are the most successful new generation models in their class worldwide, and the most demanded helicopter types in the Oil and Gas industry.



“We are pleased to purchase yet more helicopters from Leonardo to support our offshore helicopter operations and we will use the newly purchased helicopters for our operations in West Africa and the Middle East,” said Tan Sri Dr. Syed Azman Syed Ibrahim, Group Managing Director of The Weststar Group.



Gian Piero Cutillo, Managing Director of Leonardo Helicopters, said: “Weststar is one of our most important helicopter customers worldwide and we are happy to confirm our leading position in the offshore market in the region. There are now over 60 Leonardo helicopters in Malaysia, where we have our regional Customer Support and Training hub, and we plan to increase our presence even further in the future by expanding the services we offer.”



Since commencing its operations in 2003, Weststar Aviation Services has grown to become one of the global key players in the offshore helicopter industry. To date, Weststar Aviation Services operates a total of 33AW139, AW169and AW189 helicopters out of its bases in Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia.



The AW139 and AW169 are part of Leonardo’s Family of new generation helicopters that also includes the AW189. These models are ideal for passenger transport, EMS and SAR missions. Leonardo has a long-standing presence in Malaysia with a large fleet of helicopters –both commercial and military –defence, security and airport systems.





Weststar Aviation Services is one of the global leaders in the offshore helicopter services industry. Safety is the number one core value and the highest operational priority at Weststar Aviation Services. Serving some of the major oil and gas industry players, our fleet of state-of-the-art helicopters transports personnel to offshore production platforms and drilling rigs with the highest levels of safety, performance, and service.



Leonardo, a global high-technology company, is among the top ten world players in Aerospace, Defence and Security and Italy’s main industrial company. Leonardo has a significant industrial presence in Italy, the United Kingdom, Poland and the USA and leverages its areas of technological and product leadership in Helicopters, Aircraft, Aerostructures, Electronics, Cyber Security and Space to customers globally.



