Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued March 26, 2019)

Sierra Nevada Corp., Circle, Sparks, Nevada, has been awarded a $317,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the Precision Strike Package program.



This contract provides contractor logistics support for the Precision Strike Package in support of the AC-130W and AC-130J.



Work will be performed at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico; and Hurlburt Field, Florida, and is expected to be complete by Sept. 30, 2026.



This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition.



Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $26,784,295 are being obligated at the time of award.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity (FA8509‐19‐D‐0001).



