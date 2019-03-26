Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued March 26, 2019)

-- Lockheed Martin Corp., Sunnyvale, California, was awarded a $30,000,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract modification (P00015) to a previously awarded HQ0277-18-C-0001 contract.

The value of this contract is increased from $36,000,000 to $66,000,000. Under this modification, the contractor will complete their laser scaling and beam control critical design review in support of the Low Power Laser Demonstrator risk reduction.

The work will be performed in Sunnyvale, California.

The period of performance for this effort is Oct. 6, 2017, to Sept. 6, 2019.

Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $29,951,935 are being obligated on this award.

The Missile Defense Agency, Albuquerque, New Mexico, is the contracting activity.





-- General Atomics, San Diego, California, was awarded a $29,000,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract modification (P00017) to a previously awarded HQ0277-18-C-0002 contract.

The value of this contract is increased from $33,000,000 to $62,000,000.

Under this modification, the contractor will complete their laser scaling and beam control critical design review in support of the Low Power Laser Demonstrator risk reduction.

The work will be performed in San Diego, California.

The period of performance for this effort is Nov. 6, 2017, to Sept. 6, 2019.

Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $28,955,517 are being obligated on this award.

The Missile Defense Agency, Albuquerque, New Mexico, is the contracting activity.





-- Boeing Co., Huntsville, Alabama, was awarded a $29,000,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract modification (P00019) to a previously awarded HQ0277-18-C-0003 contract.

The value of this contract is increased from $33,000,000 to $62,000,000.

Under this modification, the contractor will complete their laser scaling and beam control critical design review in support of the Low Power Laser Demonstrator risk reduction.

The work will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama.

The period of performance for this effort is Dec. 8, 2017, to Sept. 6, 2019.

Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $28,685,504 are being obligated on this award.

The Missile Defense Agency, Albuquerque, New Mexico, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

