India Shoots Down Satellite In Space; Modi Hails Major Breakthrough (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published March 27, 2019)

By Sanjeev Miglani, Krishna N. Das

NEW DELHI --- India has shot down a satellite in space with an anti-satellite missile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday, hailing the test as a major breakthrough in its space program.Modi made the announcement in a television address to the nation. He said India would only be the fourth country to have used such an anti-satellite weapon after the United States, Russia and China.Such capabilities have raised fears of the weaponization of space and setting off a race between rival powers.“Some time ago, our scientists, shot down a live satellite 300 kilometers away in space, in low-earth orbit,” Modi said, calling it a historic feat.“India has made an unprecedented achievement today,” he said, speaking in Hindi. “India registered its name as a space power.”Modi faces a general election next month. He went on Twitter earlier to announce his plan for a national broadcast, saying he had an important announcement to make.India has had a space program for years, making earth imaging satellites and launch capabilities as a cheaper alternative to Western programs. (end of excerpt)(ends)

PM’s Address to the Nation

(Source: Indian Prime Minister’s Office; issued March 27, 2019)

In the journey of every nation there are moments that bring utmost pride and have a historic impact on generations to come.



One such moment is today.



India has successfully tested the Anti-Satellite (ASAT) Missile. Congratulations to everyone on the success of #MissionShakti. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2019

#MissionShakti was a highly complex one, conducted at extremely high speed with remarkable precision. It shows the remarkable dexterity of India’s outstanding scientists and the success of our space programme. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2019

#MissionShakti is special for 2 reasons:

(1) India is only the 4th country to acquire such a specialised & modern capability.

(2) Entire effort is indigenous.

India stands tall as a space power!

It will make India stronger, even more secure and will further peace and harmony. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2019

