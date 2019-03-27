Defence Policy for Industry Participation Launched in Australia

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued March 27, 2019)

Minister for Defence Industry, Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds CSC, today announced the Morrison Government’s Defence Policy for Industry Participation, which will drive the long-term development of Australia’s defence industry as well as deliver national and local benefits.



Announcing the Policy at the successful defence industry small business Blacktree Technology in Belmont, Western Australia, Minister Reynolds said Defence was focused on providing the best capability possible to the service men and women who serve our nation while also maximising opportunities for competitive Australian industry participation at a national and local level.



“The Morrison Government is investing more than $200 billion in defence capability over the next decade which will deliver a more potent, integrated and agile Australian Defence Force,” Minister Reynolds said.



“This is a truly national endeavour. We are relying on businesses all over Australia, large and small, to help us meet the needs of the Australian Defence Force, today and into the future.



“The Policy will make it easier for any business – particularly small-to-medium enterprises – to compete for Defence work by providing a consistent approach to consideration of Australian industry in Defence procurement.”



The Policy builds on the success of the Government’s Australian Industry Capability Program and Local Industry Capability Plan initiative but extends the requirement to consider opportunities for Australian industry to all Defence procurements of $4 million and above ($7.5 million for construction).



Minister Reynolds said the launch of the Policy represents the next step in the Government’s ambitious and multi-faceted defence industry policy agenda.



“The Government recognises there is no ‘one size fits all’ approach to Defence procurement, and the application of the Policy needs to be pragmatic and flexible,” Minister Reynolds said.



The Policy will be implemented throughout 2019 to allow industry to become familiar with the new requirements.



“This new Policy supports the Government’s long-term vision for an Australian industry that is positioned to meet Defence’s requirements and generate economic growth and greater employment across Australia,” Minister Reynolds said.



