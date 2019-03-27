Leonardo DRS Awarded $67 Million U.S. Army Contract for Second-Generation Infrared Sights for Combat Vehicles

ARLINGTON, VA --- Leonardo DRS Inc., announced today that it has been awarded a $67 million U.S. Army contract to provide vehicle-based infrared sensors for surveillance and fire control systems for a variety of ground combat vehicles.



Under the fixed-price contract, the Leonardo DRS Electro-Optical & Infrared Systems business unit will provide Horizontal Technology Integration Second Generation-Forward Looking Infrared (SG-FLIR) Block 1 A/B-Kits, a key infrared sensor supporting fire control and surveillance on a range of critical U.S. Army ground combat vehicles, including M1A1 Abrams tanks, Bradley Fighting Vehicles and Stryker vehicles.



“We are a leader in infrared combat systems and are proud to deliver this technology that will give users clear, accurate, day and night situational awareness,” said Jerry Hathaway, vice president and general manager of the Leonardo DRS Electro-Optical & Infrared Systems business.



The Army’s SGF-FLIR program provides soldiers with premier night vision capabilities for Abrams tanks, Bradley Fighting Vehicles, Stryker vehicles, and the Long Range Advanced Scout Surveillance System, improving battlefield dominance.



Work on this program will be done at the Leonardo DRS Electro-Optical & Infrared Systems facility in Melbourne, Florida and is expected to be completed in early 2026.





Note: The U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, awarded this contract on January 30, 2019.





Leonardo DRS is a prime contractor, leading technology innovator and supplier of integrated products, services and support to military forces, intelligence agencies and defense contractors worldwide. With over fifty years of experience, its Electro-Optical and Infrared Systems business unit develops and produces industry-leading and trusted sensor technology and integrated solutions for land, sea, air and space systems as well as commercial customers. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, Leonardo DRS is a wholly owned subsidiary of Leonardo S.p.A.



