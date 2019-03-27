General Dynamics Mission Systems Awarded $980 Million Contract from the U.S. Army for Electronic and Cyber Warfare Capabilities

(Source: General Dynamics; issued March 27, 2019)

FAIRFAX, Va. --- The U.S. Army Contracting Command – Aberdeen Proving Ground (ACG-APG) has awarded General Dynamics Mission Systems a contract to provide electronic and cyber warfare capabilities to the U. S. Army Program Executive Office Intelligence, Electronic Warfare, and Sensors (PEO IEW&S).



The contract, known as R4, is an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ)-type contract with multiple awardees. It has a contract ceiling of $980 million over 10 years.



The new cyber warfare contract involves the delivery of new cyber capabilities, in addition to upgrades of existing cyber systems, along with training, documentation, and support activities. The contract will serve as the U. S. Army’s primary source of cyber innovation and delivery.



“The Army must sustain its spectrum and cyberspace superiority to enable overmatch in every domain. General Dynamics is making major investments to leverage our entire portfolio of electronic warfare and cyber capabilities to deliver the advantages needed by our Army customers in cyberspace,” said Bill Patterson, a vice president and general manager of General Dynamics Mission Systems. “Our team has partnered with the Army for more than 20 years and we look forward to meeting the challenge to provide dominance in the electromagnetic and cyber domains.”



Under the contract, General Dynamics will lead a nationwide team composed of cyber technology companies responsible for integrating technology from multiple technical domains to achieve desired cyber effects. Additionally, General Dynamics will deliver a broad range of integrated intelligence, electronic and cyber warfare capabilities to enable freedom of maneuver on the battlefield.





-ends-

