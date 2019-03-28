Shipbuilders Float Out Project 636.3 Submarine for Russia’s Pacific Fleet

(Source: TASS; published March 28, 2019)

Russia’s Admiralty Shipyards in St Petersburg has floated out the first diesel-electric submarine of the Russian navy’s new Project 636.3 Varshavyanka-class, of which six units are to be built for the Pacific Fleet by 2022. (Admiralty photo)

ST. PETERSBURG --- The first Project 636.3 submarine Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky has been floated out for Russia’s Pacific Fleet at the Admiralty Shipyard in St. Petersburg, TASS reports from the scene.



"A contract for the construction of submarines for the Pacific Fleet was signed in September 2016 at the Army forum. In 2019, the submarine will be delivered to the Pacific Fleet," Admiralty Shipyard CEO Alexander Buzakov said at the launch ceremony.



The Project 636.3 (‘Varshavyanka’) is referred to the third generation of diesel-electric submarines. The submarines of this type have been designed by the Rubin Central Design Bureau. They develop a speed of up to 20 knots, have sea endurance of 45 days and a crew of 50 men. The submarines of this class displace over 2,000 tonnes in their surface position and about 4,000 tonnes under the water. Varshavyanka-class subs are armed with Kalibr cruise missiles.



The shipbuilders are planning to build six such submarines for the Pacific Fleet by 2022. The first series of six submarines for the Black Sea Fleet was under construction from 2010 to 2016. The first two subs have been named the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and the Volkhov.



Project 636 submarines are considered to be the most noiseless among Russian conventional subs. They have been dubbed the ‘Black Hole’ for their unique quietness. They are also furnished with modern radar and communications systems, sonars and 533mm torpedoes.



Admiralty Shipyards Has Floated Out the First Submarine for the Pacific Fleet

(Source: Admiralty Shipyards JSC; issued March 28, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

SAINT-PETERSBURG, Russia --- A ceremony for the launch of the large diesel-electric submarine Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky for the Russian Navy was held today at the Admiralty Shipyards JSC (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation). The Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, Vice Admiral Igor Mukhametshin, took part in the event.



The company's general director Alexander Buzakov stressed the special significance of the event, in the year of the 315th anniversary of the Admiralty Shipyards: “The transfer of the first submarine for the Pacific Fleet, which we launch today, will be a worthy gift and a significant contribution to our country’s defense capability.”



The launch of the submarine Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky was called “a significant event for the Navy” by the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, Vice Admiral Igor Mukhametshin: “These submarines are very much awaited by the Pacific Fleet. Ships of this class have already confirmed their high efficiency, including when carrying out combat missions in the Mediterranean. We are confident that the Admiralty Shipyards will fulfill all contractual obligations on time, and we will work together to solve the tasks assigned to us by the Supreme Commander and the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation.”



The submarine "Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky" was laid down in July 2017 and, in accordance with the terms of the contract, will be handed over to the customer by the end of this year. On the second ship in the Volkhov series, the process of docking the blocks into a single hull has begun today. The construction of two more ships, Magadan and Ufa, is at the stage of building blocks and conducting hydraulic tests.



The contract for the construction of the series was signed in September 2016, which was a continuation of the implementation of the long-term plan of the Ministry of Defense of Russia to enhance the combat readiness of the Russian Navy and the program to improve diesel-electric submarines.



At the direction of the Ministry of Defense of the TsBB Rubin, modernized the main systems of the ship of the basic Project 636: a complex of torpedo-missile launchers, armament information and control system, radar and hydroacoustic complexes. A number of improvements have been made to general ship systems in order to increase the stealth of the submarine and improve the living conditions for the crew.



Submarines of the modified project 636.3 have higher (compared to previous projects) combat effectiveness. The optimal combination of acoustic stealth and target detection range, the latest inertial navigation system, modern automated information and control system, powerful high-speed torpedo-missile armament ensure that ships of this class lead the world in the field of non-nuclear submarine construction. Admiralty shipyards are the undisputed leader in the construction of submarines of this class and have been successfully exporting them since 1983.



Admiralty shipyards also built in just six years, from August 2010 to November 2016, a series of submarines of this project for the Black Sea Fleet. Starting in 2014, the company delivered two ships to the Russian Navy each year.



It is important to note that the construction of a series of submarines takes place under conditions of full production load and large-scale reconstruction of the enterprise. The construction of new facilities, and the modernization of existing shops is carried out without interrupting production, and the construction of all orders is carried out clearly in accordance with contractual obligations.



Upon completion, the company will create a modern high-tech closed-cycle complex for the construction and repair of non-nuclear submarines, which will transfer up to 4 ships to customers annually and will expand the capabilities of shipyards to reduce construction and repair periods



