Russia Joins Bid to Supply Jets to Malaysia

(Source: TASS; published March 27, 2019)

Malaysia is looking to buy 36 modern jet trainers in two batches to replace its fleet of BAE Hawks, and Russia will compete with its Yak-130, and is also offering a regional service center for the aircraft as an added incentive. (Twitter photo)





"We are planning to bid. The initial stage is 18 aircraft, and the whole program includes 36 jets," he said answering the Malaysia call for bids question.

Hawk has served for 25 years with the @airforcenextgen and remains the most reliable, available aircraft in its fleet. Delivering skilled pilots and a capable light combat air force. We are proud to continue our partnership with Malaysia for many years to come. #LIMA19 pic.twitter.com/JqQg3UKUbZ — BAE Systems Malaysia (@BAES_Malaysia) March 27, 2019



Currently, the Yak-130’s main competitors on the global market are trainer aircraft and combat-capable trainer jets produced by some European and Asian states. In particular, Malaysia possesses the Hawk aircraft manufactured by the British company, BAE Systems. According to public data, the country operates 10 trainer Hawk 108s and 8 Hawk 208 light fighters.



(ends)

Russia May Create Service Centre for Yak-130 Light Attack Jets in Malaysia

(Source: Sputnik News; posted March 26, 2019)

LANGKAWI, Malaysia --- Russia may create a service centre for the maintenance of Yak-130 light attack aircraft in Malaysia in the event the Southeast Asian country purchases these jets, Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) President Yuri Slyusar said Tuesday.



Russia is now negotiating the possibility of delivering Yak-130 jets to Malaysia.



"There is a possibility of promoting and supplying this aircraft to the Malaysian market… Prime Minister [of Malaysia Mahathir Bin Mohamad] and I discussed the possibility of industrial cooperation on this issue. Here in Malaysia, a service centre will be engaged in maintenance and repair work. Maybe in the future we will consider some options to assemble such aircraft here. [For example, we could] make a regional centre here that would support the entire grouping of aircraft in the Southeast Asia region", Slyusar said after meeting with Mohamad.



The Yak-130 is a two-seat combat trainer aircraft produced by the Irkut Corporation, part of the United Aircraft Corporation. Russia successfully exports these jets to a number of foreign countries, including Myanmar and Laos.



On Tuesday the Langkawi International Maritime & Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA) begins in Langkawi, Malaysia and will continue until 30 March. It has been held once every two years since 1991 and is considered one of the largest shows of military equipment in the Asia Pacific region. The event is co-organised by the Malaysian Defence Ministry.



-ends-

