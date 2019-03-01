LANGKAWI, Malaysia --- More than RM4 billion in deals have been struck during the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace exhibition 2019 (Lima’19).
It represents a slight increase from the previous edition two years ago at RM3.8 billion.
The vast majority of the deals involved the government, in particular the Defence and Transport ministries.
A total of RM3.67 billion worth of procurement contracts were signed in a ceremony today, a large amount of which was for the purpose of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for existing strategic defence assets.
The contracts signed were with:
-- Global Komited Sdn Bhd for the supply, delivery and commission of Starstreak Air Defence System;
-- Boustead DCNS Naval Corporation Sdn Bhd for the refit of the Royal Malaysian Navy’s two Prime Minister class submarines;
-- Boustead Naval Shipyard Sdn Bhd and Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace for the provision of surface-to-surface missile launching systems and related services for the RMN’s second-generation patrol vessels with littoral combat ship capability; and
-- Kongsberg again for the supply of the missiles. (end of excerpt)
