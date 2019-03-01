Business Continues to Grow as LIMA 2019 Sees RM4b in Deals Inked (excerpt)

(Source: The New Straits Times; posted March 28, 2019)

By Leslie Andres

LANGKAWI, Malaysia --- More than RM4 billion in deals have been struck during the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace exhibition 2019 (Lima’19).It represents a slight increase from the previous edition two years ago at RM3.8 billion.The vast majority of the deals involved the government, in particular the Defence and Transport ministries.A total of RM3.67 billion worth of procurement contracts were signed in a ceremony today, a large amount of which was for the purpose of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for existing strategic defence assets.…/…The contracts signed were with:-- Global Komited Sdn Bhd for the supply, delivery and commission of Starstreak Air Defence System;-- Boustead DCNS Naval Corporation Sdn Bhd for the refit of the Royal Malaysian Navy’s two Prime Minister class submarines;-- Boustead Naval Shipyard Sdn Bhd and Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace for the provision of surface-to-surface missile launching systems and related services for the RMN’s second-generation patrol vessels with littoral combat ship capability; and-- Kongsberg again for the supply of the missiles. (end of excerpt)-ends-