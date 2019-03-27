Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued March 27, 2019)

Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $1,135,410,156 modification (P00010) to Foreign Military Sales (Poland, Bahrain and Romania) contract W31P4Q-18-C-0049 for Guided Multiple Launch Rocket systems full rate production.



One bid was solicited with one bid received.



Work will be performed in Grand Prairie, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 31, 2021. Fiscal 2017, 2018 and 2019 foreign military sales; and other procurement, Army funds in the combined amount of $1,082,536,179 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

