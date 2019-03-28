Leonardo Offers Brazil the Best Technologies and Products for the Security and Protection of the Country and Its Population

ROMA --- LAAD 2019, the main event in Latin America dedicated to Defence and Security, opens its doors on 2 April in Rio de Janeiro, with Leonardo presenting (stand K50, pavillion 3) its latest technologies to support programmes in Brazil.



From the new Tamandaré corvettes of the Brazilian Navy to the modernisation of other classes of ships, to the requirements for helicopters for naval uses - where Leonardo offers the AW109 and the AW119 - of police, public safety and training, the company is already at work on the contract for the extension of logistical support for AMX aircraft and for the delivery of modernised Super Lynx Mk21B helicopters for the Navy.



Active in the country since the 1970s, Leonardo has a distinctive industrial presence and consolidated partnerships in all its sectors of activity.



Leonardo has over 200 helicopters in service in Brazil and is the base for one of its large logistics support centres in the world providing technical assistance, spares, maintenance and repairs to customers across South America. Brazil represents the main helicopter market in Latin America for Leonardo.



In the airborne electronics domain, Brazil has over 150 Leonardo radars on-board in-service platforms including the AMX, F-5, KC-390, P95, and Super Lynx Mk21B. Leonardo is also supplying around 60% of the avionics for the Brazilian Air Force’s new Gripen E aircraft, including the ‘Raven’ radar, ‘Skyward-G’ Infra-Red Search and Track (IRST) passive targeting system and new Mode-5-capable Identification Friend/Foe systems.



Together, these electronics provide the aircraft with a superior ‘ISTAR’ facility for intelligence gathering, combined with an advanced target detection, acquisition and tracking capability. Leonardo has also supplied Brazil with military air traffic control radars.



Building on the success of the AMX programme, Leonardo today is looking at the opportunity to equip the Brazilian Air Force with a new generation training aircraft and system, a sector in which the company offers excellent solutions such as the M-346 and ground based training systems.



Also present in the field of environmental and territorial safety with its meteorological radars operated by the national monitoring and alert centre for natural disasters, Leonardo, with its subsidiary Telespazio Brasil, provides satellite services for communications, monitoring deforestation in the Amazon, prevention of environmental emergencies and support for agriculture and defence.



In response to emergency public security initiatives that the Government is defining, Leonardo has started discussions with local institutions on the technological solutions it is able to offer.



Finally, successful collaborations and new prospects include the naval sector, where in the past the company worked for the modernization of the Niteroi-class frigates and for the Barroso corvettes, terrestrial and satellite communications for the Army, remotely piloted systems.



